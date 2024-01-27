Sherry Rehman Unveils PPP Elections Manifesto Focusing Economy, Climate Resilience
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Vice President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Senator Sherry Rehman, unveiled the party manifesto for the 2024 general elections, focusing on economic uplift, climate resilience, and all-inclusive development, ending poverty while simultaneously empowering women.
The former Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination and the PPP Vice President held a media briefing here at the Party Office, flanked by Senior PPP Leader and former Chairman of the Senate, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.
Senator Rehman underlined that the economic instability and recurrent climate catastrophes have further plummeted the financial strength of the masses, who were getting poorer day by day. She said the PPP was advocating for progressive taxation and public welfare and believed in inclusive growth-promoting partnerships.
"Our farmers are devastated and are becoming impoverished. Natural disasters have devastated the country, but no one is talking about it. The PPP has the same vision, as it has rolled out climate-resilient housing for the flood-affected in Sindh with the ownership of women. Women are being empowered through increased social security safety nets through BISP," she said.
The PPP Vice President mentioned that the PPP had chartered a public economic agreement through this manifesto, which does not adjudicate business as usual but rather comes up with concrete and out-of-the-box proposals for the uplift of the downtrodden and economically and socially battered factions of society.
