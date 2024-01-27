Open Menu

Sherry Rehman Unveils PPP Elections Manifesto Focusing Economy, Climate Resilience

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Sherry Rehman unveils PPP elections manifesto focusing economy, climate resilience

Vice President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Senator Sherry Rehman, unveiled the party manifesto for the 2024 general elections, focusing on economic uplift, climate resilience, and all-inclusive development, ending poverty while simultaneously empowering women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Vice President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Senator Sherry Rehman, unveiled the party manifesto for the 2024 general elections, focusing on economic uplift, climate resilience, and all-inclusive development, ending poverty while simultaneously empowering women.

The former Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination and the PPP Vice President held a media briefing here at the Party Office, flanked by Senior PPP Leader and former Chairman of the Senate, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.

Senator Rehman underlined that the economic instability and recurrent climate catastrophes have further plummeted the financial strength of the masses, who were getting poorer day by day. She said the PPP was advocating for progressive taxation and public welfare and believed in inclusive growth-promoting partnerships.

 

"Our farmers are devastated and are becoming impoverished. Natural disasters have devastated the country, but no one is talking about it. The PPP has the same vision, as it has rolled out climate-resilient housing for the flood-affected in Sindh with the ownership of women. Women are being empowered through increased social security safety nets through BISP," she said.

The PPP Vice President mentioned that the PPP had chartered a public economic agreement through this manifesto, which does not adjudicate business as usual but rather comes up with concrete and out-of-the-box proposals for the uplift of the downtrodden and economically and socially battered factions of society.

Related Topics

Sindh Senate Business Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Sherry Rehman Same Pakistan Peoples Party Women Media Agreement Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Governor highlights significance of justice to est ..

Governor highlights significance of justice to establish law abiding society

3 minutes ago
 DC chaired meeting on preparations for general ele ..

DC chaired meeting on preparations for general election

28 minutes ago
 PFA declares 1,100 food workers unfit

PFA declares 1,100 food workers unfit

28 minutes ago
 Financial inclusion of special people leads to soc ..

Financial inclusion of special people leads to social, economic progress: Presid ..

27 minutes ago
 CTD arrested 11 terrorists from Punjab, including ..

CTD arrested 11 terrorists from Punjab, including Lahore

28 minutes ago
 Elderly woman's body recovered

Elderly woman's body recovered

29 minutes ago
Couple injured in gas fire incident

Couple injured in gas fire incident

29 minutes ago
 Police holds flag march regarding general election ..

Police holds flag march regarding general elections

34 minutes ago
 People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh As ..

People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh Asif

34 minutes ago
 LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday

LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday

32 minutes ago
 8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use

8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use

32 minutes ago
 Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD ..

Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD's custody

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan