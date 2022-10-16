UrduPoint.com

Sherry Requests Masses To Vote For Candidates Capable Of Representation In Parliament

Published October 16, 2022

Sherry requests masses to vote for candidates capable of representation in Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday requested the people to vote only for the candidate who could represent them in the parliament and be their voice.

The Federal Minister in a series of tweets on her official Twitter handle wrote that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was contesting by-election on seven seats of the same National Assembly from which he had resigned.

She said the voters should not waste their vote by voting for Imran Khan as he had already run away from his constituency representation and considered parliament only as a ladder of power, not the axis of public strength and representation.

He wanted to come to parliament only if he was given the hope of the throne, she added.

The Minister said Khan was humiliating his party leaders and voters by contesting the elections himself on seven Constituencies.

"Khan was insulting the mandate of the people, he claimed, by contesting elections on seven seats" , Sherry Rehman said.

"Vote is a constitutional right and responsibility, use it thoughtfully for the good of yourself and your constituency," Senator Sherry Rehman urged the masses.

