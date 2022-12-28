Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman, in a response to Shah Mehmood Qureshi's statement, lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for showing an "irresponsible attitude" over the parliamentary role and brushed aside the PTI accusation of the government's non-serious approach on the matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman, in a response to Shah Mehmood Qureshi's statement, lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for showing an "irresponsible attitude" over the parliamentary role and brushed aside the PTI accusation of the government's non-serious approach on the matter.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister criticised the recent statement by PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who claimed that the PTI was ready to play its parliamentary role but the government was not serious.

Senator Rehman said the PTI leader had confirmed that its members were willing to return to Parliament, but it appeared the PTI members were sitting out only "because of the ego of one person" (Imran Khan).

"The minister of Foreign Affairs represented the government, whereas the reaction of the PTI leader to the foreign minister's proposal was a proof of his (Shah Mahmood Qureshi) insincerity".

It is pertinent to mention that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing to the public rally on the occasion of Benazir Bhutto's martyrdom anniversary in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana, the other day, asked the PTI chief to return to the Parliament.

The minister added that the PTI was not advised by the government to leave and dissolve the assembly. Therefore, accusing the government of being insincere was contrary to the facts. "Will the leaders of PTI blame the decisions of Imran Khan on the federal government?" Sherry Rehman queried.

"You are sitting outside the National Assembly, you have announced the dissolution of the provincial assemblies (KP, Punjab) and your members are not allowing the Senate session to continue. Is this your serious parliamentary politics? If Tehreek-e-Insaaf was interested in serious parliamentary politics, it would have reconsidered the offer of the foreign minister," the minister said.