Sherry Sought CDA Report On Trees Burnt In PTI Demonstration

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Sherry sought CDA report on trees burnt in PTI demonstration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman Friday sought a report from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the damage incurred on ecology by the protestors who set trees on fire in Blue Area of the federal capital during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf demonstration.

In a statement issued here, the Minister said it was a matter of concern that trees of Islamabad were burnt in a political demonstration.

Sherry said, "Trees are the lungs of our city.

Burning trees is a crime against the city and its citizens".

She added that the Ministry had requested a CDA report on the total number of trees being burnt and the damage to the ecosystem of the city.

"Peaceful demonstration is a democratic right of all. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) recently marched from Karachi to Islamabad for 10 days, and not a single pot was broken", Sherry Rehman mentioned.

"Whoever has burnt the trees should be punished," Sherry Rehman said.

