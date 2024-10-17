Sherry tables resolution to hail govt on holding SCO Summit successfully

Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday tabled a resolution during Senate Session to hail government for successfully holding the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) 2024 Summit, termed it a joint efforts of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday tabled a resolution during Senate Session to hail government for successfully holding the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) 2024 Summit, termed it a joint efforts of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN).

The resolution was unanimously signed by the all political parties stating that “The Senate of Pakistan congratulates the Government of Pakistan on holding an exceptionally successful event at the highest level of multilateral engagement in the shape of the SCO Heads of Governments' Conference in Islamabad”.

“The success of the Conference is demonstrated in both its letter and spirit, indicating a turn in the road for Pakistan's place in the world. We trust that all the progress made at this event will go a long way in Pakistan's growing geo-economic profile and role in enhanced regional connectivity, investment, infrastructure, climate and security goals”.

Speaking on the resolution, Sherry Rehman said the organization of such mega event was a challenge for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at a time when Pakistan much needed it to strengthen its foreign policy.

She said that by conducting such events, Pakistan took new initiatives for the economic prosperity of the country and the region.

She added that “Pakistan has shined and rose again at international level by conducting this SCO summit. Pakistan proved that it has the ability to conduct any international level summits in safe and secure environment”.

Few months back, it was said by our opponents that Pakistan has been isolated at international level but now the situation is changed.

“All countries sent their delegates and they were in huge number which shows their interest to invest in Pakistan. The guest countries have more opportunities in Pakistan to invest in the fields of trade, tourism, agriculture, IT etc”.

She urged the government to release a brief/report on the outcomes of this summit after three months which would be helpful for the public.

Meanwhile, commenting on the conduction of SCO 2024, ANP Leader Aimal Wali Khan lauded the government, stating that it will portray a soft image of Pakistan in the world. He congratulated the government for arranging outstanding security and other arrangements for the honorable guests. He added, the organisation of this event shows that we are able to hold any event.