Sherry thanks PM for inaugurating monsoon plantation campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday extended her gratitude to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for inaugurating monsoon plantation campaign on the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the country's 75 years of independence.

The Minister took to Twitter to share the update.

she wrote, "Thank u @PakPMO (Prime Minister) @shahbazsharif for inaugurating the monsoon plantation drive." She added that plantation drive would trigger 303,777 million plants just for this season.

The Minister informed that the spring campaign led to 38,682 million plantation. "On #DiamondJubileeofPakistan let's regenerate our green capital," the Minister said.