ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman will highlight Pakistan's climate resilience and development agenda at the World Economic Forum annual meeting starting from January 16 at Davos, Switzerland.

The minister's engagements include a packed Calendar of high-level meetings with political leaders, corporate executives, international organizations, climate action practitioners, media and plenary forums on climate, environmental, economic and social issues, said a press release on Monday.

Sherry would attend the annual signature Pakistan Breakfast as the chief guest organized by the Pathfinder Group where she would talk about the challenges which were faced by Pakistan due to acute climate stress.

The minister would also participate in the high-level meetings of the Global Risks Advisory board, and Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL).

During her visit, she would underscore the need for urgent climate action in this decisive decade to get back on track toward the 1.5°C temperature target set under the Paris Agreement.

Similarly, she would also highlight Pakistan's Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) programme in multilateral meetings.

Minister Rehman would attend the ministerial level meeting of the Forest and Climate Leaders' Partnership (FLCP), on the invitation of Special Presidential Envoy for Climate U.S, John Kerry, where the ministers would discuss the mobilizing finance, investment, and technical support for ambitious forest and climate action.

The World Economic Forum annually brings together leaders from all walks of life to label common global challenges of the present and the future, and to identify pathways to overcome them.

As the world currently faces a poly-crisis in the shape of economic, social and environmental challenges, this year's Annual Meeting is being organized under the theme, "Cooperation in a Fragmented World".

The meeting is expected to bring together around 3,000 leaders from all over the world to forge understanding and alignment and exchange insights that can drive tangible action on key global issues.