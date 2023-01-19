UrduPoint.com

Sherry Urges Major Greenhouse Gas Emitters To Assist Global Clean Energy Transition

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 19, 2023 | 12:03 PM

Sherry urges major greenhouse gas emitters to assist global clean energy transition

The Minister for Climate change has regretted that the pledges and commitments toward clean energy transition are quickly abandoned when there is a threat to the world’s addiction to excess energy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2023) Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman has called upon major global greenhouse gas emitters to assist the global clean energy transition.

She was speaking at a panel discussion titled ‘Bending the Emissions Curve’ at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

The Minister said the countries responsible for majority of global greenhouse gas emissions, need to move resources to allow developing and emerging economies to make the energy transition to renewable without compromising development.

She regretted that the pledges and commitments toward clean energy transition are quickly abandoned when there is a threat to the world’s addiction to excess energy.

Sherry Rehman said a global reset is needed because the addiction to energy and consumption is taking away the futures of those that live in the arc of vulnerability.

Related Topics

World Sherry Rehman Gas

Recent Stories

Govt decides to introduce new mechanism for BISP a ..

Govt decides to introduce new mechanism for BISP amount disbursement

11 minutes ago
 US wants to see Pakistan economically in sustainab ..

US wants to see Pakistan economically in sustainable position

16 minutes ago
 Jacinda Ardern resigns as prime minister of New Ze ..

Jacinda Ardern resigns as prime minister of New Zealand

22 minutes ago
 President, PM strongly condemn terrorist attack on ..

President, PM strongly condemn terrorist attack on security forces in Panjgur

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th January 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.