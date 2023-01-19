Sherry urges major greenhouse gas emitters to assist global clean energy transition

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Minister for Climate change has regretted that the pledges and commitments toward clean energy transition are quickly abandoned when there is a threat to the world’s addiction to excess energy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2023) Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman has called upon major global greenhouse gas emitters to assist the global clean energy transition.

She was speaking at a panel discussion titled ‘Bending the Emissions Curve’ at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

The Minister said the countries responsible for majority of global greenhouse gas emissions, need to move resources to allow developing and emerging economies to make the energy transition to renewable without compromising development.

She regretted that the pledges and commitments toward clean energy transition are quickly abandoned when there is a threat to the world’s addiction to excess energy.

Sherry Rehman said a global reset is needed because the addiction to energy and consumption is taking away the futures of those that live in the arc of vulnerability.