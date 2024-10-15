Open Menu

Sherry Urges Pakistan To Harness Momentum For Regional Connectivity, Growth

Published October 15, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Senior leader of the Pakistan People's Party & former Ambassador Senator Sherry Rehman Tuesday stressed that Pakistan has a historic opportunity to leverage momentum and achieve its connectivity goals, particularly with numerous dignitaries from various states participating.

In an exclusive interview, Senator Sherry Rehman highlights connectivity potential and said it is best time for Pakistan's Chance to Shine globally.

Senator Sherry Rehman emphasized the importance of Pakistan leveraging its momentum to strengthen regional connectivity, particularly through initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gawadar .

Pakistanis are known for their genuine warmth and welcoming nature, which is deeply ingrained in the country's cultural fabric, she added.

This remarkable hospitality has the power to convey a strong message to the world, showcasing Pakistan's soft image and its people's kindness, she added.

By leveraging its hospitality, Pakistan can improve its international image, promote intercultural harmony and create employment opportunities for future, she mentioned.

She further said the immense potential for Pakistan to fortify its economic and bilateral relationships with fellow

nations.

This presents a golden opportunity for Pakistan to strengthen ties with brotherly countries, fostering cooperation in areas such as trade, economy, defense, culture, education and people-to-people contacts, she added.

Sherry Rehman emphasized that Pakistan must play its important role effectively in regional connectivity, leveraging its strategic location and economic potential to foster cooperation and growth.

