ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday welcomed the speech of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the United Nations forum.

Talking to ptv, she admired the Pakistani leadership for inviting the world attention towards the seriousness of the climate change and hard effects on Pakistan and under-developed South Asian region.

She said raising important issue of Palestine and Kashmir at the UN forum was a good effort of the Pakistani leadership.

Sherry said, Pakistan is the most vulnerable region in the world that facing the difficult time of the history due to climate catastrophe.

She said that donor nations had pledged with under-developed countries for financial support to tackle the hazards of climate change.

The world developed nations must listen and see the miseries of the people of climate hit regions particularly Pakistan and

Africa and come forward for their solution.

She stressed the need for implementation of promises made by the donor countries for tackling climate change.