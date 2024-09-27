Open Menu

Sherry Welcomes PM's Speech Highlighting Climate Change Effects In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Sherry welcomes PM's speech highlighting climate change effects in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday welcomed the speech of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the United Nations forum.

Talking to ptv, she admired the Pakistani leadership for inviting the world attention towards the seriousness of the climate change and hard effects on Pakistan and under-developed South Asian region.

She said raising important issue of Palestine and Kashmir at the UN forum was a good effort of the Pakistani leadership.

Sherry said, Pakistan is the most vulnerable region in the world that facing the difficult time of the history due to climate catastrophe.

She said that donor nations had pledged with under-developed countries for financial support to tackle the hazards of climate change.

The world developed nations must listen and see the miseries of the people of climate hit regions particularly Pakistan and

Africa and come forward for their solution.

She stressed the need for implementation of promises made by the donor countries for tackling climate change.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World United Nations Palestine Sherry Rehman Pakistan Peoples Party Asia Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PTV

Recent Stories

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

2 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

2 hours ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

2 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

3 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

3 hours ago
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

4 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

4 hours ago
 Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

4 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract t ..

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..

5 hours ago
 The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnes ..

The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan