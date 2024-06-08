Sherwan Police foil robbery attempt, arrest 4 suspects

In a swift response, Sherwan Police successfully apprehended four suspects of planning a robbery on Saturday. The police recovered two Kalashnikovs, one pistol, and 400 cartridges from the suspects

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) In a swift response, Sherwan Police successfully apprehended four suspects of planning a robbery on Saturday. The police recovered two Kalashnikovs, one pistol, and 400 cartridges from the suspects.

According to the details, the operation was led by SHO Sardar Bashir Sherwan Police Station, following a tip-off from a reliable source. The informant reported that a car carrying armed individuals had been spotted heading towards Nadi Mangal from Seri

Sher Shah, acting on this credible information, SHO Bashir and his team arrived at Seri Sher Shah and noticed a car parked near the Seri Sher Shah bridge at Nadi Mangal. Five armed individuals were standing nearby.

Using a well-devised strategy, the police team surrounded the suspects. Upon seeing the police, one suspect managed to escape, later identified as Zulfiqar, a resident of Phulra while the remaining four suspects were arrested on the spot.

The arrested suspects were identified as Rizwan Shah son of Sattar Shah resident of Phulra Mansehra, Waseem Shah son of Abdul Jaleel resident of Lassan Nawab, Imad Shah son of Iqbal Shah resident of Phulra and Masoom Shah son of Moazzam Shah resident of Seri Sher Shah.

Sherwan police has registered a case against the suspects under First Information Report (FIR) number 156 under sections 399/400/401/402/15AAKpk.