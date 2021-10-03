Sherwani assumes charge as Director Livestock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Dr. Sohail Khan Sherwani has assumed charge as Director Livestock Department, Government of Punjab for Cholistan region in Bahawalpur division.

Earlier, Secretary Livestock Department, Government of Punjab has notified transfer and posting of Dr.

Sohail Khan Sherwani against the post as it was vacant after the retirement of director Livestock Cholistan, Dr. Ali Raza Abbasi.

Dr. Sherwani reached his office and assumed charge of his office.