UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SHEWA Elects New Office Bearers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

SHEWA elects new office bearers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :All Sindh Health Employees Welfare Association (SHEWA) elected Syed Arshad Shah as President and Zahid Arain as General Secretary in their election held here Saturday.

According to details, the following office bearers were elected with concordance including Niaz Detho press spokesman, Sanvan Sindhi elected Chairman Executive committee, Faqeer Allah Dino Hingoro. Shagufta Arain Vice Chairman, Mukhtiar Khaskheli Senior vice president, Raza Muhammad Kumbhar Deputy General Secretary, Abdul Sattar Mirani vice chairman (1), Shakil Ahmed Leghari vice chairman (2), Abdul Fatah Abbasi vice president, Shahida Chandio, Talib Arain and Imam din Soomrom jawed Baloch joint secretary Tanveer Akhter Arain Finance Secretary, Office secretary Ghulam Mustafa Khanzada.

Speaking on the occasion, Central President Syed Arshad Shah said that SHEWA was cognizant about the problems faced by around 72,000 paramedical staff and considering it genuine and fundamental striving to resolve through the supreme action committee.

He deplored that the Sindh Government had not fulfilled promises ensured two years ago, however, collective efforts were being taken to address the problems of paramedical staff at the earliest.

Related Topics

Election Sindh All Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways launches new seasonal routes to San ..

11 minutes ago

UAE an inspiring model in empowering people of det ..

26 minutes ago

Billionaires Branson, Bezos ready for space trip

1 hour ago

Russia reports record high daily COVID-19 deaths, ..

1 hour ago

DEWA invites students to participate in WETEX, Dub ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,468 reco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.