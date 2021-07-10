SHEWA elects new office bearers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :All Sindh Health Employees Welfare Association (SHEWA) elected Syed Arshad Shah as President and Zahid Arain as General Secretary in their election held here Saturday.

According to details, the following office bearers were elected with concordance including Niaz Detho press spokesman, Sanvan Sindhi elected Chairman Executive committee, Faqeer Allah Dino Hingoro. Shagufta Arain Vice Chairman, Mukhtiar Khaskheli Senior vice president, Raza Muhammad Kumbhar Deputy General Secretary, Abdul Sattar Mirani vice chairman (1), Shakil Ahmed Leghari vice chairman (2), Abdul Fatah Abbasi vice president, Shahida Chandio, Talib Arain and Imam din Soomrom jawed Baloch joint secretary Tanveer Akhter Arain Finance Secretary, Office secretary Ghulam Mustafa Khanzada.

Speaking on the occasion, Central President Syed Arshad Shah said that SHEWA was cognizant about the problems faced by around 72,000 paramedical staff and considering it genuine and fundamental striving to resolve through the supreme action committee.

He deplored that the Sindh Government had not fulfilled promises ensured two years ago, however, collective efforts were being taken to address the problems of paramedical staff at the earliest.