Shezra Mansab Denounces PTI For Undermining Democracy With 'fake News'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, has strongly denounced the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for spreading false information, emphasizing that the party must prioritize truth and honesty over personal interests.
In an interview with ptv news channel, Mansab exposed PTI's web of lies and emphasized the need for truth and honesty in politics.
She stressed that PTI's actions were a threat to the country's democratic institutions and the rule of law.
The use of artificial intelligence (AI) by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on social media platforms to spread misinformation has become a significant concern globally, she mentioned.
Shezra Mansab claimed that PTI used AI-generated content to deceive people and shape public opinion referring to the recent protests in Islamabad.
Fact-checkers exposed AI-generated images that falsely depicted the aftermath of PTI's workers protests in Islamabad, which were used to misguide the nation, she added.
She stated that the PTI's recent coming to Islamabad was an attempt to recreate chaos like of May 9 incident, adding that instead of promoting peace, the party was exploiting deaths of the innocent people to further move their political agenda.
Furthermore, they are disseminating false information to undermine the credibility of state institutions, which is no longer acceptable, she mentioned.
Shezra Mansab urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to refrain from damaging the reputation of institutions and insisted on respecting the army, recognizing them as a source of national pride.
She emphasized the importance of sitting down with other party leaders to resolve issues peacefully.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week
EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey
Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening
Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw
Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name far-right president
CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara division's health, education & land ..
Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fest
WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shezra Mansab denounces PTI for undermining democracy with 'fake news'1 minute ago
-
Speeding van overturns,four injured22 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 2,700-litre substandard milk42 minutes ago
-
North Pakistan transformed into winter paradise with snow-covered peaks, frozen lakes: Report51 minutes ago
-
More investment in health, education sectors stressed52 minutes ago
-
Speeding van crashes into shop after collision; 4 dead, dozens hurt2 hours ago
-
High-profile literary figures to attend Ayaz Melo10 hours ago
-
PR CEO orders crackdown on fake job advertisements11 hours ago
-
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment challenges11 hours ago
-
CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara division's health, education & land administration12 hours ago
-
Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fest12 hours ago
-
WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort12 hours ago