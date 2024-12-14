Shezra Mansab denounces PTI for undermining democracy with 'fake news'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, has strongly denounced the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for spreading false information, emphasizing that the party must prioritize truth and honesty over personal interests.

In an interview with ptv news channel, Mansab exposed PTI's web of lies and emphasized the need for truth and honesty in politics.

She stressed that PTI's actions were a threat to the country's democratic institutions and the rule of law.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on social media platforms to spread misinformation has become a significant concern globally, she mentioned.

Shezra Mansab claimed that PTI used AI-generated content to deceive people and shape public opinion referring to the recent protests in Islamabad.

Fact-checkers exposed AI-generated images that falsely depicted the aftermath of PTI's workers protests in Islamabad, which were used to misguide the nation, she added.

She stated that the PTI's recent coming to Islamabad was an attempt to recreate chaos like of May 9 incident, adding that instead of promoting peace, the party was exploiting deaths of the innocent people to further move their political agenda.

Furthermore, they are disseminating false information to undermine the credibility of state institutions, which is no longer acceptable, she mentioned.

Shezra Mansab urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to refrain from damaging the reputation of institutions and insisted on respecting the army, recognizing them as a source of national pride.

She emphasized the importance of sitting down with other party leaders to resolve issues peacefully.