Shezra Mansab Urges All Political Parties To Solve Core Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Shezra Mansab urges all political parties to solve core issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal on Sunday said that all parties should sit together on core issues of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, she conveyed her confidence and expressed her satisfaction at the recent all parties meeting, where members from all parties came together to voice their support for the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

While commenting on the reservations of coalition partners, she expressed her viewpoint that the beauty of democracy was to form a coalition government and coalition partners always had demands and reservations.

She hailed the role of the Prime Minister and said that most of the demands of the coalition partners had been accepted and committees had also been constituted to work out the ways to address the remaining one.

According to her, the Charter of Democracy (CoD), which was signed by the leaders Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, urged the political parties to engage in dialogue rather than to drag the country into chaos like situation.

