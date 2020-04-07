Shia community leaders meet DIG Operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :A representative delegation of Shia leaders called on DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed in his office here on Tuesday and discussed the matters and issues, related to quarantine persons in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The delegation comprised Tauqeer Hussain Baba, Syed Sibtain Sabzwari, Qasim Ali Qasmi, Malik Shoukat Hussain Awan, Syed Jaffar Shah, Syed Afsar Hussain and Syed Khurram Naqvi.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzaal, SSP Operations Muhammad Naveed, members of district government and other police officer were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the DIG Operations said that members from all sections of society could defeat the deadly virus with collective efforts.

Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzaal said that all possible facilities had been provided to the suspected patients quarantined in different areas of the city by the district Government.

Both the officers said that there was a dire need to create mutual cooperation, harmony, brotherhood and tolerance in this critical situation of COVID-19 spread.

DIG Operations said that Lahore Police had provided foolproof security to the persons quarantined at different places and special teams comprising Police officers and Jawans had been constituted, well equipped with safety measures and kits including masks, gloves, sanitizers for this purpose.

The DIG Operations and DC Lahore assured the delegation of their full cooperationfor the quarantined citizens.