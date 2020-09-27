Shia community observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The Shia community Sunday observed the Chehlum of the martyrs of Karbala amid tight security in the city. The mourning processions started from Imam Bargah Qadeemia Purani on Committee Chowki and culminated at Jafri House Haripur.

The Shia from all over the province including Muzaffarabad, Taxila, and other cities participated in the procession.

At the occasion, Zakir highlighted the martyrdom of Imam-e-Hussain (AS) and his companions at Karbala.

The district administration and police made foolproof arrangements for the mourning procession on all over the route where besides police force CTD, Elite force, Rapid Response Force, Traffic Police, Special Branch, Bomb Disposal Unit, Canine Unite, district security branch and ladies commandos were also deputed.