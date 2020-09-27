UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shia Community Observe Chehlum Of Imam Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Shia community observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The Shia community Sunday observed the Chehlum of the martyrs of Karbala amid tight security in the city. The mourning processions started from Imam Bargah Qadeemia Purani on Committee Chowki and culminated at Jafri House Haripur.

The Shia from all over the province including Muzaffarabad, Taxila, and other cities participated in the procession.

At the occasion, Zakir highlighted the martyrdom of Imam-e-Hussain (AS) and his companions at Karbala.

The district administration and police made foolproof arrangements for the mourning procession on all over the route where besides police force CTD, Elite force, Rapid Response Force, Traffic Police, Special Branch, Bomb Disposal Unit, Canine Unite, district security branch and ladies commandos were also deputed.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Traffic Karbala Haripur Muzaffarabad Taxila Sunday All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Jebel Hafeet Reserve: A unique mountain environmen ..

30 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports acquires MICCO to become a leading ..

31 minutes ago

Seven international startups bring new solutions a ..

46 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 97,450

2 hours ago

Financial Affairs State Minister, GCC Secretary-Ge ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts further 106,034 COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.