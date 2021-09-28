UrduPoint.com

Shia Leaders Stress For Maintaining Interfaith Harmony, Peace

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:13 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Shia leaders on Monday appealed to the mourners, community members and citizens to participate in the main mourning procession to be held on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain instead of taking out individual group processions to ensure peace and law and order in the provincial capital.

They stated this in a meeting held at Capital City Police Headquarters conference room which was jointly presided by CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and Commissioner Lahore Capt (R) Muhammad Usman.

The meeting was attended by prominent Shia Community leaders, license holders and administration of main mourning procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain including Agha Hussain Qazalbash, Chairman Azadari Council Punjab Syed Khurram Abbas and others. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Usman informed the Shia Community leaders regarding the government orders about individual group processions.

The participants of the meeting unanimously agreed on the decision of government as not to bring out group processions on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam e Hussain.

Shia community leaders including Syed Muhammad Lal Shah, Syed Zawar Hussain Shamsi and Malik Muhammad Yaqoob Awan appealed to the believers and devotees of shia sect to vigorously participate in the main mourning procession and do not come out in groups for the safety and security reasons.

Speaking on the occasion, CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar lauded the commendable role and exemplary efforts of shia community to promote interfaith harmony, ensure law and order as well as to make Lahore the city of peace and brotherhood.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar expressed hope that all sects including shia community would join hands with police and the district administration in their efforts to maintain law and order in the city and protect each and every citizen.

He further hoped that all stakeholders would foil the nefarious designs of anti peace and anti Pakistan forces to weaken the unity and solidarity of the country.

Commissioner Lahore Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said there was dire need of interfaith harmony, tolerance and brotherhood in the present situation.

He appealed to all the religious leaders of different sects including shia community to preach themessage of peace and tolerance in their sermons.

