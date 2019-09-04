UrduPoint.com
Shia Leaders Thank Punjab Govt

Wed 04th September 2019

Shia leaders thank Punjab govt

The leaders of Azaadar Council Bahawalpur division have thanked the Punjab government for releasing a fund of Rs 62 million for security of processions and majalis of Moharram-ul-Haraam

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The leaders of Azaadar Council Bahawalpur division have thanked the Punjab government for releasing a fund of Rs 62 million for security of processions and majalis of Moharram-ul-Haraam.

According to a press release issued here, the leaders of Azaadar Council Bahawalpur division including Syed Nadir Shah Bukhari and others appreciated the Punjab government for taking solid measures for security of religious processions and majalis during the month of Moharram-ul-Haraam.

They thanked the provincial government for releasing a sum of Rs 62 million for security of the religious processions and majalis during the prevailing month.

More Stories From Pakistan

