Shia Ulema concerns about lack of facilities in isolation units in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Vice-president, Shia Ulema Council Sindh, Allama Asad Iqbal Zaidi, Sukkur President Sukkur division, Allama Mohsin Ali Naqvi and others have expressed their concern about the lack of facilities in the isolation units of Labour Colony, Sukkur.

They claimed that the management was treating the pilgrims like animals and was not providing them proper food and other necessary facilities.

The DG Health and DC Sukkur assured them to resolve their all issues within 24 hours.

They said the mismanagement caused the outbreak of coronavirus because all pilgrims hailing from Iran and Iraq were kept at Taftan border, rather than identifying coronavirus victims and putting them in isolation after screening.

They said it was Federal and provincial governments' responsibilities to put the infected persons at Taftan border detention.

They said despite putting Coronavirus patients into isolation, the authorities brought them to Sukkur isolation units, where 50 percent of the patients were positive.