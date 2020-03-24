UrduPoint.com
Shia Ulema Council Announces Suspending Friday Prayers

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Shia Ulema Council Pakistan on Wednesday announced suspending of the Friday prayers across the country in the wake of evolving situation.

Musa Raza Jaskani , President of Shia Ulema Council, South Punjab, in a statement, said the coronavirus was the most serious threat being confronted to the country and all and sundry should join hands to combat the challenge and unitedly defeat the menace.

He quoted Allama Sajid Naqvi as saying that the government's instructions of taking preventive measures should be followed wholeheartedly.

Praying the Almighty to save humanity from the deadly virus, Allama Naqvi urged the philanthropists to help the deserving to save them from starvation.

