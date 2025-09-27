Open Menu

Shia Ulema Council Delegation Meets DIG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Faisal Bashir Memon, held an important meeting with a delegation from the Shia Ulema Council at his office.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised DIG of various issues and matters concerning the community.

DIG attentively listened to their grievances and issued immediate instructions for their resolution.

DIG said that all public concerns would be addressed on priority basis to further strengthen interfaith harmony and maintain peace and order in the region.

DIG emphasized that listening to the people and taking practical steps to resolve their problems is the top priority of the police. He assured the delegation that the issues highlighted by the Shia Ulema Council would be resolved on an urgent basis.

APP/rzq-nsm

