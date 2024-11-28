Open Menu

Shia Ulema Council Pakistan Delegation Meets Governor Kundi To Discuss Kurram Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 09:23 PM

A delegation of Shia Ulema Council Pakistan on Thursday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and discussed the worsening law and order situation in Kurram district

Central Secretary General Allama Shabbir Hassan Maisami, Central Vice President Allama Muhammad Ramzan Tauqeer, and Central Secretary Information Zahid Ali Akhundzada, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, at the Governor House.

Provincial President of Pakistan Peoples Party, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, and former Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Tori were also present on this occasion.

During the meeting, the delegation expressed deep concern over the recent tragic incidents in the Kurram District, which resulted in the loss of precious human lives, and criticized the provincial government's lack of seriousness in handling the situation.

They also sought the Governor's assistance in facilitating the transfer of nearly 40 critically injured individuals from Parachinar following a recent shooting incident.

The delegation further called for urgent action from the provincial government to ensure the delivery of essential food and medical supplies to Parachinar, as road closures had severely disrupted the transportation of goods.

In response, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured the delegation that the people of Kurram District would not be left alone and that alternative travel routes would be immediately arranged to facilitate the transfer of the injured and the delivery of essential supplies.

He emphasized that the provincial government should have taken Kurram's issues more seriously earlier and expressed regret that the situation had escalated to such a critical level.

Governor Kundi stressed that dialogue and negotiations are the only way to resolve conflicts and problems, adding, "I will visit the people of Kurram with representatives of political parties and sit down with them to discuss peace and reconciliation, in line with Pashtun traditions."

He further said that, "In every society, there are both good and bad people, but in the end, good always prevails."

Governor Kundi reiterated the importance of seriously listening to and understanding the issues of Kurram District, saying, "We must address these problems with sincerity and cooperation."

