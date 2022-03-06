Shia Ulema Council stages protest against Peshawar blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :On the orders of Quaid Millat-e-Jafaria Pakistan Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi, the Shia Ulema Council staged a protest rally against terrorism at Imamia Masjid Peshawar.

The rally was taken out from the Lahore Press Club, which terminated peacefully at the Charing Cross.

A large number of Shia activists including women and children participated in the rally. The participants carried banners and placards inscribed with different slogans against terrorism.

They also raised slogan against terrorism in society.

Addressing the rally, Federation of Shia Madrasas Secretary General Allama Muhammad Afzal Haideri strongly condemned the suicide attack and demanded the government arrest the killers of martyrs. He demanded the government take solid steps for elimination of terrorism in the country.

Maulana Zafar Ali Khan, Pir Usman Noori, Maulana Muhammad Baqir Ghallo, Qasim Ali Qasmi, Waqarul-Hasnain Naqvi and others also addressed.