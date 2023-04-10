Shia Ulema Council To Address PC About Youm-e-Ali Procession On April 11
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 09:09 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Central and provincial leaders of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan (SUC) will address a press conference regarding Youm-e-Ali (A.S) procession, on April 11, at 4 pm in the Karachi Press Club.
This was stated in an announcement here on Monday.