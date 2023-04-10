Shia Ulema Council to address PC about Youm-e-Ali procession on April 11

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Central and provincial leaders of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan (SUC) will address a press conference regarding Youm-e-Ali (A.S) procession, on April 11, at 4 pm in the Karachi Press Club.

This was stated in an announcement here on Monday.