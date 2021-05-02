Shia ulema urged not to take out processions on Youm-i-Ali (R.A)

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Sunday chaired a meeting with religious scholars belonging to Shia sect and requested them not to take out procession on Youm-i-Ali (R.A) in view of surge in coronavirus cases in the district.

Addressing the meeting, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro appealed to Shia scholars and representatives of Shia organizations to implement the SOPs issued by the government during the third dangerous wave of Coronavirus and protect your loved ones from getting infected with the virus and not to take out processions as per government directives and ensure holding of Majalis with standard operating procedures.

On the occasion, SSP Abdul Salam Sheikh also appealed to them to extend all possible cooperation to the administration and said that it was the duty of the administration to use all its resources to uphold the rule of law. Shia scholars and leaders of different Shia organizations assured their full support in this regard.

The meeting was also attended by SSP, senior officers of Pakistan Army and Rangers.