UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shia Ulma Council Announced To Hold Protest On January 10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 09:13 PM

Shia Ulma Council announced to hold protest on January 10

The President of Shia Ulma Council Punjab Syed Sibtain Haidr Sabzwari has announced to hold protest against the US drone attack on Iranian General Qasem Soleimani on January 10

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th January, 2020) The President of Shia Ulma Council Punjab Syed Sibtain Haidr Sabzwari has announced to hold protest against the US drone attack on Iranian General Qasem Soleimani on January 10.

According to detail, President has issued directions to organizations that rallies should be organized at division, district, Tehsil and unit level after Jumma prayer on January 10. Seminars would also hold in this regard.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Protest Ulma Punjab January Prayer Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Christian community an essential part of our socia ..

2 minutes ago

Riyadh hosts Red Sea, Gulf of Aden states council ..

15 minutes ago

UAE welcomes establishment of Council of Arab and ..

30 minutes ago

Preparations underway for 16th Edition of Steel Fa ..

1 hour ago

Zong conducts the first 5G video call of Pakistan

1 hour ago

Moscow Praises Election of New Venezuelan Parliame ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.