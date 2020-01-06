Shia Ulma Council announced to hold protest on January 10

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th January, 2020) The President of Shia Ulma Council Punjab Syed Sibtain Haidr Sabzwari has announced to hold protest against the US drone attack on Iranian General Qasem Soleimani on January 10.

According to detail, President has issued directions to organizations that rallies should be organized at division, district, Tehsil and unit level after Jumma prayer on January 10. Seminars would also hold in this regard.