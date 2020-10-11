ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibili Faraz on Sunday strongly condemned the assassination of noted religious scholar Maulana Dr Adil Khan in Karachi the other day.

In a tweet, the minister said the martyrdom of Maulana was very tragic and sorrowful.

The country's enemies would be failed in their attempts to fan hatred, anarchy and violence in the country.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.