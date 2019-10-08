Shibli advises JUI-F chief to desist from using religious school children for grabbing power

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Shibli Fraz on Tuesday advised Maulana Fazl ur Rehman to desist from using religious school children for grabbing power.

Jamiat-Ulame-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief should avoid derailing the system, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Criticising the policies of opposition and JUI-F, he said Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-N, and JUI-F had never raised voice for poverty alleviation, unemployment, and uplifting economy.

The senator said PML-N had been involved in plundering national money, due to which the country had to face economic crunch.

He further stated that these political leaders had been looting the national wealth with both hands.

Shibli Fraz said the present government was paying heavy debt over the loan taken by the past governments.

He said without collecting taxes and reforming the institution, the country could not make progress in any field. There was a need to take hard decisions so that the system could be streamlined in a proper manner, he stated.

The Leader of the House in Senate said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to eliminate corruption at all cost and for this, hard steps were being taken to achieve the objectives.

To a question about lockdown in Islamabad, he said action would be taken against the elements violating laws.