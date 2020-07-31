UrduPoint.com
Shibli Appeals To Masses To Observe Yaum-e-Istehsal In Befitting Manner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 01:40 PM

Shibli appeals to masses to observe Yaum-e-Istehsal in befitting manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday appealed to the masses to observe Yaum-e-Istehsal on August 5 in a befitting manner so that India could realize that its illegal action in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) could not be tolerated anymore.

Addressing a press conference flanked with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yousuf, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the United Nations General Assembly last year had imbued a new spirit to the Kashmiris freedom struggle.

The nation had reinvigorated their solidarity with the Kashmiris under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

He said that Pakistan has redesigned its concept of solidarity with the Kashmiris under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shibli Faraz said the present government was committed to make all-out efforts for the resolution of Kashmir dispute and the day was not far off when the Kashmirs would get rid of the Indian subjugation.

He asked the media to highlight all aspects of the Kashmir dispute, including the ongoing gross human rights violations by Indian occupation forces.\867

