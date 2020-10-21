Shibli appreciates UN initiative to stop misinformation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the United Nations initiative to stop the spread of misinformation was praiseworthy.

The minister, in a tweet, said misinformation created confusion and chaos. "False information about COVID 19 might also negatively impact decision making in the realm of health care. So pause before its sharing," he added.