Shibli Asks Int'l Community To Take Notice Of India's Terror Campaign In Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday urged the international community to take notice of India's vicious acts of bringing demographic changes in the IIOJK and running a terror campaign in Pakistan.
In a tweet, he said India was not only employing brutal tactics to alter the demography of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), but also fomenting terrorism in Pakistan, in addition to a vicious propaganda campaign for the last many years.
He urged the international community, European Union and United Nations to take notice ofsuch nefarious Indian tactics that imperil the regional peace.