UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Asks Int'l Community To Take Notice Of India's Terror Campaign In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

Shibli asks int'l community to take notice of India's terror campaign in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday urged the international community to take notice of India's vicious acts of bringing demographic changes in the IIOJK and running a terror campaign in Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said India was not only employing brutal tactics to alter the demography of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), but also fomenting terrorism in Pakistan, in addition to a vicious propaganda campaign for the last many years.

He urged the international community, European Union and United Nations to take notice ofsuch nefarious Indian tactics that imperil the regional peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations European Union Jammu

Recent Stories

Shehzar Mohammad, Asad Shafiq fined for code of co ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh Govt to take emergency corrective measures t ..

10 minutes ago

New Zealand won first T20I by five wickets against ..

14 minutes ago

PCB, Mohammad Amir both went wrong, says Shahid Af ..

24 minutes ago

Doctor dies of Coronavirus , numbers rises to 37 i ..

27 minutes ago

Ashwin triple strike puts Australia in a spin

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.