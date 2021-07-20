UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Asks Opposition To Avoid Tarnishing Image Of Country's Institutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:40 AM

Shibli asks opposition to avoid tarnishing image of country's institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Monday urged the opposition parties to avoid tarnishing the image of country's institutions and proposed to work for national interest.

Talking to a private television channel, he said it was an old practice of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to malign the national institutions when it was no more at the helm of affairs.

Shibli said the popularity graph of opposition parties had come down due to their bad governance in the past.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was trying to bring opposition parties at the forum of parliament for electoral reforms but their leaderships were showing apathy towards it.

The electronic voting system, he said was the only way to hold free, fair and transparent elections.

He asked the opposition parties to support the incumbent government for introducing electronic voting machine in the next general elections.

To a question about AJK elections, he expressed the hope that the PTI candidates would win the AJK elections with thumping majority.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Parliament Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim TV Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings ..

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE l ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

2 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

2 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid A ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.