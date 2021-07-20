(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Monday urged the opposition parties to avoid tarnishing the image of country's institutions and proposed to work for national interest.

Talking to a private television channel, he said it was an old practice of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to malign the national institutions when it was no more at the helm of affairs.

Shibli said the popularity graph of opposition parties had come down due to their bad governance in the past.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was trying to bring opposition parties at the forum of parliament for electoral reforms but their leaderships were showing apathy towards it.

The electronic voting system, he said was the only way to hold free, fair and transparent elections.

He asked the opposition parties to support the incumbent government for introducing electronic voting machine in the next general elections.

To a question about AJK elections, he expressed the hope that the PTI candidates would win the AJK elections with thumping majority.