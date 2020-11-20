UrduPoint.com
Shibli Asks Opposition To Refrain From Putting Lives Of People At Stake Amid COVID 19 Situation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 10:28 PM

Shibli asks opposition to refrain from putting lives of people at stake amid COVID 19 situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Friday asked the opposition to read writings on the wall and refrain from putting the lives of the people at stake by insisting on holding public meetings amid COVID 19 situation in the country.

He asked the opposition to show maturity and abide by the orders of the Islamabad High Court about the pandemic.

The leaders and the organizers of the opposition rallies would be held responsible for any loss of human life due to COVID-19, he added.

Both the people and the media had responsibilities to challenge the opposition's unlawful activities at odd times and run awareness campaign against it, the minister said in a talk show programme of a private news channel.

He said the opposition parties wanted to pressurize the government through creating political anarchy and confusion in the country by taking law into their hands.

The minister clarified that the government would never allow anyone in that regard and law would take its due course against the opposition's anti-social leadership.

He also said that there was negative opinion about the opposition's protest and the people would never support it.

Shibli Faraz categorically stated that the opposition's hues and cries were aimed to protect its political reputation and its protest would have no affect on the government.

The opposition parties were sending wrong message to the masses through violation of the law, he expressed.

