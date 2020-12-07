Shibli asks opposition to remain contented with their political fate for next three years

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday asked the opposition to remain contented with their political fate for next three years as Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) could not nullify the people's decision, which they made in 2018 general elections

In a tweet, he said non-elected people had no right to pressurize the elected members for resigning from the assemblies as it was against the very essence of democracy. "The fate of those who talk about 'now or never' is jail, not throne."The minister regarded the PDM as a union of the affectees, who had been deprived of the power after being rejected by the people of Pakistan in the last general elections.