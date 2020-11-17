UrduPoint.com
Shibli Asks Opposition To Shun Tradition Of Not Accepting Defeat

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Shibli asks opposition to shun tradition of not accepting defeat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said opposition should end the bad tradition of not accepting its defeat after elections.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said this kind of attitude was against the democratic norms.

He said the emotional statements made by Bilawal Bhutto were devoid of logic and reality.

Those lecturing on democracy should adopt a democratic behaviour, he said adding those who were raising the slogan of respect the vote were not ready to honor the Gilgit Baltistan peoples' vote.

The minister said all surveys in Gilgit Baltistan showed the ascendancy of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf and Imran Khan as a popular leader.

Those who did nothing for the people of Gilgit Baltistan could not have gotten the votes, he added.

