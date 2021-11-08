Shibli asks Opposition to support govt in resolving national interest issues

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Syed Shibli Faraz on Monday asked the Opposition to support the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), in resolving national interest issues.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif should avoid criticizing the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, on non-issues.

Shehbaz Sharif, he said should present solution of the problems at the forum of parliament and desist from playing gimmicks for political point scoring.