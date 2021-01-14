UrduPoint.com
Shibli Asks PML-N, PPP To Submit Evidence Of Election Fraud In ECP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Shibli asks PML-N, PPP to submit evidence of election fraud in ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday asked Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz ( PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party ( PPP) to submit evidence regarding alleged election fraud in the Election Commission of Pakistan, besides holding protest rallies.

He was addressing a joint press conference along with Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Law Minister Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem and Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain here.

He also asked the PML-N and PPP leaders to bring the details and documents of the party accounts as the scrutiny committee of the ECP had asked them to provide the details several times in the foreign funding case.

