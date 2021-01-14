UrduPoint.com
Shibli Asks PML-N, PPP To Submit Evidence Of 'electoral Rigging' To ECP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Shibli asks PML-N, PPP to submit evidence of 'electoral rigging' to ECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday asked the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz ( PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party ( PPP) to submit evidence in their claim regarding election rigging to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Both the parties had planned to hold protest here outside the ECP against the alleged rigging in last election, but they should better provide the proofs in that regard, he said while addressing a joint press conference along with Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Law Minister Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem and Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

Shibli Faraz said the PML-N and PPP leaders should also bring details and documents of their party accounts in the foreign funding case filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The ECP's scrutiny committee had issued notices many times in that regard, but they were evading, he added.

