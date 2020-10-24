UrduPoint.com
Shibli Asks Sindh Govt To Utilise Resources For Recovery Of Geo Reporter

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

Shibli asks Sindh govt to utilise resources for recovery of Geo reporter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday asked the Sindh government and police to utilize all resources for the recovery of missing reporter of Geo news Ali Imran.

In a tweet, he said that all the relevant Federal institutions were instructed to cooperate with the Sindh government in this regard.

It was our responsibility to protect our journalists, he added.

"I sincerely hope and pray Ali Imran Syed reunites with his family and friends very soon."

More Stories From Pakistan

