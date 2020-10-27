UrduPoint.com
Shibli Asks World Community To Ensure Kashmiris' Right To Self Determination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 08:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday called on the international community to come up with a comprehensive plan to ensure right of self-determination to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating a photographic and painting exhibition being held here by the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications in collaboration with the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

The exhibition was arranged to observe the Black Day against illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir and to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

The minister said the new generation should be made aware of the blessing of living in an independent country. The people, who were deprived of their freedom, knew its real value, he added.

He said depriving the Kashmiri people of their basic right of self determination was an example of the double standards of the international community.

The Kashmir freedom movement, he said, was similar to the movement of Palestinians, who had waged struggle for their separate state.

He said the international community and the human rights organizations needed to realise the gravity of the situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

He was confident that one day Kashmiris would achieve their freedom from the clutches of India.

He assured of continued moral and diplomatic support of Pakistan for Kashmiris.

Shibli said Prime Minister Imran Khan made an effective and logical speech on the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly.

Imran Khan emerged as the ambassador of Kashmiris whose struggle would bear fruit and the sun of freedom would rise, he continued.

He condemned the barbarity and brutality of the Indian troops against the innocent and unarmed Kashmiris.

Shibli said Pakistani writers and poets had highlighted the different facets of freedom struggle of Kashmiris in their literary works.

He appreciated the Information Ministry for organizing the photo and painting exhibition depicting the atrocities of Indian troops in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Secretary Information Akbar Durrani was also present on the occasion.

