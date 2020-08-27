UrduPoint.com
Shibli Assures Of Optimum Steps To Resolve Media Community's Problems

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:07 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said the government believed in the freedom of expression and would take all possible steps for the resolution of media community's problems

Addressing an event at the National Press Club, he expressed the hope that newly-elected office-bearers would come up to the expectations of fellow journalists and work for resolution of their problems.

Congratulating newly-elected office bearers of the NPC, Shibli Faraz said there had been excellent standard for the selection of journalists' representatives.

He said that having superb leadership usually helped in ensuring liaison with the government, adding mutual trust and respect might also help in resolving many difficult issues.

He said he was grateful to the journalist community for showingrespect towards him due to the contribution of his father urdu poetAhmed Faraz who belonged to the pen profession.

