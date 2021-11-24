UrduPoint.com

Shibli Blasts PML-N For Using Smokescreen To Hide Facts

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

Shibli blasts PML-N for using smokescreen to hide facts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz on Tuesday criticized the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for using smokescreens to hide facts from the judiciary.

The PML-N should avoid dragging court issues into politics, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The leaders of PML-N were playing gimmicks to get delay in hearing of the court cases, he said.

Commenting on introducing modern technology, he said electronic voting machine is the only solution to ward off rigging in the elections.

He stressed the need for adopting electronic machine for transparency in results and voting system.

