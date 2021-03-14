UrduPoint.com
Shibli Calls Brother Of Journalist Mustansar Abbas To Express Condolences

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Shibli calls brother of journalist Mustansar Abbas to express condolences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday expressed deep grief over the demise of journalist Mustansar Abbas.

The minister called Shabih Abbas, the brother of the deceased and expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy with the bereaved family.

He said at this hour of grief, he shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grantcourage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

He said the government would take all possible steps to ensure the welfare and protection of the rights of journalists and media workers.

More Stories From Pakistan

