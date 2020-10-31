Shibli calls for creation of Muslim League Pakistan

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday asked members and workers of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) whether they were loyal to the country or to a family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday asked members and workers of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) whether they were loyal to the country or to a family.

In a tweet, he said time had come to raise voice for the motherland and to take a patriotic decision.

It was indispensable to create Muslim League Pakistan, he added.