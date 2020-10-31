Shibli Calls For Creation Of Muslim League Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday asked members and workers of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) whether they were loyal to the country or to a family.
In a tweet, he said time had come to raise voice for the motherland and to take a patriotic decision.
It was indispensable to create Muslim League Pakistan, he added.