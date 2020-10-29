Shibli calls to strengthen national institutions, discourage support for enemies' agenda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz on Thursday, while strongly condemning Peshawar bomb blast, said it was right time to strengthen national institutions and discourage those elements who were supporting enemies' agenda

Taking part in debate about Madrassah blast, he said whole country strongly condemned the tragic incident in Peshawar and added the local government had taken steps to further.

He said : "We should strengthen our national institutions to avoid recurrence of such tragic incidents." He said Pakistan was passing through a critical juncture and the government was fully cognizant of its responsibility and added "We are well aware how anti-Islam forces are active against our country." He said Pakistan has been facing war of terrorism for the last 19 years and had curbed the menace of terrorism with the active role and sacrifices of entire nation including Armed Forces. "The enemy has launched 5th generation war against the country and we have to foil their nefarious designs by forging unity among our ranks," he added.

He said the Prime Minister had written a letter to heads of Islamic countries about incidents of blasphemy and Islamophobia, that hurt religious sentiments of Muslim Ummah.

He said the PM had also rendered an effective speech about Islamophobia at the floor of UN General Assembly.

Shibli Faraz said COVID-19 badly affected economies of multiple countries, and added owing to effective strategy of the incumbent government, the country did face minimum losses. "The pandemic still exists and we should be following COVID-19 guidelines, issued by the health authorities," he added.

He said country's economy was back on track, and foreign direct investment was pouring in with stock exchange index witnessing upward trend.

Criticizing the opposition, the minister said opposition was promoting the narrative of enemies adding the government would never allow anyone to create unrest, chaos and commotion in the country.

He said the opposition had the right to criticize policies but it must not follow the narrative of enemies. The opposition has put at stake the country's security for their vested interests, he added.

He said anti-Pakistan slogan was raised in the opposition gathering in Quetta which amounted to strengthen the enemies narrative.