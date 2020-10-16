Shibli condemns attack on security forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday strongly condemned the attacks on security forces in North Waziristan and caravan of OGDCL on the Makran Coastal Highway.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security and defence of the nation were our pride.

He said the remaining terrorists would meet their end.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.