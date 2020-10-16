UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shibli Condemns Attack On Security Forces

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:31 AM

Shibli condemns attack on security forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday strongly condemned the attacks on security forces in North Waziristan and caravan of OGDCL on the Makran Coastal Highway.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security and defence of the nation were our pride.

He said the remaining terrorists would meet their end.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Martyrs Shaheed Social Media Twitter

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution’s market cap surged to AED44 ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks’ net income amounts to AED9.55 i ..

2 hours ago

US envoy says Taliban agree to reduce Afghan casua ..

1 hour ago

Govt apprises Opposition to ensure SOPs before org ..

1 hour ago

5th Gen War - Twitterati bust RAW's #Fake letter a ..

1 hour ago

Over half EU countries 'red' on new virus travel m ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.