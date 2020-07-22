UrduPoint.com
Shibli Condemns Bilawal's Call For Closure Of NAB

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 04:30 PM

Shibli condemns Bilawal's call for closure of NAB

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday strongly condemned Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's call for closure of National Accountability Bureau ( NAB)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday strongly condemned Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's call for closure of National Accountability Bureau ( NAB).

The minister said the call was meant to give them free hand to loot people.

Shibli, in a tweet, responded this to the press conference of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

