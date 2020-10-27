UrduPoint.com
Shibli Condemns Blast In Peshawar Madressah

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 12:26 PM

Shibli condemns blast in Peshawar madressah

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday strongly condemned the blast in a madressah in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday strongly condemned the blast in a madressah in Peshawar.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said those who attacked students did not have anything to do with humanity.

He said the nefarious designs of those who created instability in the country would be foiled.

He expressed heartfelt condolences with the families of the martyrs and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

