Shibli condemns Machh reprehensible incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that heartbreaking Machh incident of killing of miners was highly reprehensible and tragic.

Strongly condemning the incident, the minister, in a tweet, said the external enemy in its attempt to destabilize Pakistan was constantly orchestrating such subversive activities on its soil.

Unfortunately, the political elements rejected by the people, consciously or unconsciously, were also becoming a tool of external enemies by spreading chaos and anarchy in the country, he added.

The enemies, however, would fail in their nefarious designs against Pakistan, the minister said.